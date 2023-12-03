Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and colder with patchy dense fog. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40s.

On Monday, a dry cold front moving across the state in the morning, and that will clear out most of the clouds. It will be breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday night will be clear, cold, and frosty. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s.

An area of high pressure will build across the area on Tuesday. We will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A second dry cold front arrives on Wednesday, and this will bring us some colder air. It will be sunny with highs in the 50s. An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Thursday and Friday. We will stay sunny with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s each day.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move into Alabama on Saturday. This will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. It will be mild and more humid with highs in the 60s. Right now, the cold front will move east of Alabama on Sunday, but the forecast models are not in agreement with the timing. Therefore, we will be cloudy with a few lingering showers. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s. This could change before next weekend.