SUNDAY: Rain to start the morning, then another round of rain by mid afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Dry and cool Monday. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Much of the day Tuesday will be dry, but storms move into Alabama late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The dynamics of this system will be very strong, which should lead to a line of storms, but there won’t be any unstable air in place to support severe weather in Central Alabama.

Because of this, we expect this round of storms to generally behave, but a strong low level jet could support gusty winds both before and during storms. We’ll dry out Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Cold and dry weather returns to round out the week. Highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 30s.

Storm Team 7 Day