BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The day before Thanksgiving is known as the busiest travel day of the year as people take to the roads and skies to see their families. AAA says this has been the third busiest travel season in history, behind 2005 and 2019.

The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport says it’s been seeing Thanksgiving travelers since last week but that Wednesday, their peak was early in the morning.

“It has been a busy day that’s for sure,” says Kim Hunt with the Birmingham Airport Authority.

Hunt says traffic at the airport has come in waves.

“We’ve had an extended period where we’ve had busier than normal days. We like to see the airport busy, that’s what it’s all about,” says Hunt.

While the airport was busy Wednesday morning, by later in the afternoon it greatly died down.

“This is freakishly calm I would say for the holidays and actually I had to reschedule my flight and there were plenty of flights that were available for cheap in order to get home a little bit earlier,” says traveler Rick Conway.

“We’re here three hours early because we were expecting this to be jam-packed and there’s nobody here. I am amazed and happy,” says traveler Joe Tovo.

The airport may have calmed down as the day went on but the same can’t be said for roads.

“How have the roads been today?”

“So, I’m coming from Atlanta and I would say that I spent about three hours more in Atlanta than I wanted to,” says traveler Kalesia Cunningham.

“We had one Thanksgiving on Saturday in south Georgia at our farm and having another one tomorrow in Tuscaloosa with my wife’s family,” says traveler George Wicker.

AAA says holiday travel is back to pre-pandemic levels with an estimated 55 million people traveling over 50 miles nationwide.

“Here in the southeast, we’re always the busiest region of the country because a) we have a little less cooperative public transportation system and b) our weather is just a little more conducive to traveling and driving,” says Clay Ingram, AAA spokesman.

Both AAA and the airport say Sunday is going to be the busy day on the back end of the Thanksgiving travel so to build some extra time in travel plans.