Summer tradition in Chilton County returns with Peach Jam Jubilee

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s an annual summer tradition in Chilton County that draws in thousands of people. Organizers say they are back, bigger and better with the help of the community.

The Chilton County Chamber of Commerce expects around 15,000 people to attend the event this year. Organizers say these numbers are great for small businesses in the area that are bouncing back from the pandemic.

From live music to vendors and food trucks, the annual Peach Jam Jubilee attracts thousands of visitors to Chilton County.

“It’s a time for us to get together and support every small business in our county and honor the agriculture and the peach farmers and all the farmers in every aspect of our county,” said one attendee.

“We’re just really thankful for the opportunity to be able to have it and for the community that comes together to make it happen and put it together,” said Rachel Martin, Chilton County Chamber of Commerce.

Martin shared how last year, organizers made the tough decision to cancel the event due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We got a late start on this one, but we were excited to come back and have it bigger and better than it’s ever been before,” said Martin.

Over 120 vendors set up shop at the Clanton City Park on Saturday, many of them being small businesses eager to be back out in the community.

“I’m kind of new here as far as business goes, so people are starting to see where you all are from and I’m like here Chilton County, right here, oh great we will start buying from you so you will be able to start broadening your customer base when you come to an event like this one,” said Justin Cagle, owner of Cagle’s Honey Farm.

Cagle started his business two years ago. Like many businesses, he took a hit during the pandemic but stayed afloat thanks to community support.

“Call farmers and ask if they need some bees and they say yes bring some bees, so it’s beneficial knowing everyone and knowing that if you need help you can get help,” said Cagle.

“It’s like a small-town big heart that is really true in Chilton County. We really pulled together to make sure our small businesses and local businesses were supported because they had supported us during this whole time,” said Martin.

The Chamber of Commerce says that they will be back hitting the drawing board and preparing for next year’s event as they celebrate the Peach Festival’s 75th year.