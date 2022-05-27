TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Temperatures dip into the upper 50s before sunrise Saturday morning.





MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. This will keep us mostly sunny and dry on Saturday with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday will become sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Monday will be sunny and hot with high temperatures around 90°.

The weather will remain perfect for the SEC and SWAC Baseball Tournaments as well as the Stallions game on Sunday at 1 PM.





NEXT WEEK: We will remain dry on Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky and hot high temperatures in the 90s. An upper-level low will move across northern Florida and southern Georgia Wednesday through Friday. This will bring Central Alabama some clouds on Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s. The clouds will stick around on Thursday, and we will have a slight chance for a few showers or storms. It will remain hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. A weak cold front will move through on Friday. This will bring us a few more showers and storms. High temperatures will be around 90° ahead of the front.

GULF COAST FORECAST: The weather along Alabama’s beaches looks good for the holiday weekend, but there is a moderate risk of rip currents both Saturday and Memorial Day. Use caution when entering the Gulf of Mexico, and heed the advice of local Surf Rescue and Beach Patrol.

Storm Team 7-Day