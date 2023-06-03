TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Temperatures into the 70s this evening, and 60s after midnight.

SUNDAY: Warm and dry through the first half of the day. Highs reach the low 90s. Moisture builds in from east to west in the afternoon and evening, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A few storms could be on the loud and impactful side, capable of gusty winds and small hail. Storms begin to fizzle by 8 pm, and we’re rain-free by midnight.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: Isolated showers and storms likely to kick off the work-week. Hot and muggy. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Trending drier, but isolated downpours can’t be ruled out, mainly south of I-20. Highs remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Drier air pushes into Central Alabama to round out the week. That will eliminate our rain chances. Despite the air being drier, it will still be warm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s continue, but it won’t be as muggy.

POST-TROPICAL ARLENE: As of the 4 pm Saturday advisory, Arlene became a post-tropical low. The remnants of Arlene will push east between Cuba and the Florida Keys over the rest of the weekend.

GULF COAST FORECAST: As Arlene pushes further south away from Gulf Coast beaches, surf conditions will be much improved from mid week. Expect warm conditions, with isolated daily showers and storms to start next week on Alabama beaches. Mainly yellow flag surf conditions along Alabama beaches.

Storm Team 7 Day