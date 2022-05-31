It is a clear and muggy start this morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

A summer weather pattern will continue today. The Birmingham area will be mostly sunny, humid, and hot as the area of high pressure stays east of Alabama. A weak upper-level wave/disturbance will help set off a few showers or storms in the afternoon with daytime heating, but most of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Tonight, will be mostly clear and muggy. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot. The upper-level wave/disturbance will help set off a few stray showers or storms across Central Alabama again. High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s.

A weak cold front will move into Alabama on Thursday. This will tap in to the warm and humid air, and that will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some downpours and gusty winds are possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.





The front will push through on Friday with a few showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: High pressure will build back over the Eastern U.S. but stay north of Alabama this weekend. We will dry out on Saturday with a little less humid air and a mostly sunny sky. Do not expect a cool-down behind the cold front. We will have high temperatures in the upper 80s. Saturday evening will be mostly clear and mild for the Garth Brooks concert with temperatures falling into the 70s. Sunday will be hot and a little more humid with a slight chance for a pop-up shower as a weak upper-level wave/disturbance moves across the state. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s.