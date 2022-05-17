It is a mostly clear, comfortable, and less humid morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S starting on Tuesday. We will be sunny and very warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s.





Tonight, it will be mostly clear, comfortable and cool-ish. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Get ready for summer-like heat starting on Wednesday! The ridge of high pressure will sit over us Wednesday and Thursday. Each day will have plenty of sunshine and it will be hot. High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 90s each day. There will be some dry air over us, so the humidity levels will not be too bad.

The ridge of high pressure will break down and move northeast of Alabama. This will bring back southerly winds and Gulf of Mexico Moisture. We will be mostly sunny and still hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. This means it will be toasty for the first day of Lakefest in Pell City on Friday.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front and upper-level disturbance/wave will move into Alabama on Saturday. This will lead to scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds. Some downpours will be likely with the added moisture in the air. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The cold front will move through by Sunday with a better chance for scattered showers and storms. It will turn cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The rain will linger into Sunday night and Monday as the front stalls along the coast. You might want to bring a rain coat with you to the Lakefest and Boat Show in Pell City.