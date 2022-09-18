TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably mild. Temperatures dip below 70 after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Temperatures trend higher with more sunshine than over the weekend. Highs approach 90° in the afternoon.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Temperatures continue to trend up as an upper-air ridge strengthens to our west. That will force high temperatures to climb into the mid 90s through the middle of the week, and continue to suppress rain chances with sinking motion staying put through the middle of the week.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: A strong upper air trough passes across the Great Lakes on Thursday, and that will help flatten out the ridge here in the Southern U.S. enough to allow a cold front to pass through Thursday night. We won’t get as cool as we did with last week’s front, but we do see temperatures at least briefly drop back down to average. This looks to be a dry front, but enough moisture may build ahead of another front Sunday evening into Monday to trigger a few showers, our first real chance of rain in 2 weeks.

TROPICS: Hurricane Fiona is passing over Puerto Rico this afternoon and will cross over Hispaniola Monday, turning northward away from the Mainland U.S. as it becomes a Major Hurricane by mid-week. No other systems are forecast to pose a threat to land over the next 5 days.

Storm Team 7 Day