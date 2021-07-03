Summer kicks off at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –Thousands of people are kicking off the 4th of July holiday at Legion Field Saturday. The City of Birmingham sponsoring the summer slam concert featuring multiple artists.

The event marks one of the first major outdoor concerts here in Birmingham this summer.

Summer Slam is expected to draw in around 15,000 people.

The city of Birmingham encouraged concert-goers to make time to receive their vaccination as a safety precaution.

“We want everyone to have a safe, fun time with their family, friends, but at the same time we have to understand that the Delta variant is still on the loose, so we want to make sure everyone follows safety protocols as we move forward. So we’re in a balancing act, but this is part of us opening back up Birmingham,” said Birmingham City Council President William Parker.

Another safety measure the city put in place is working closely with the Birmingham Police Department for security with around 50 officers attending.

“We have a lot of things planned and in place so we will be out in full force,” said Sgt. Rod Mauldin.

As summer kicks off in Birmingham more events are expected to be added to the calendar at Legion Field.

“This is part of our larger strategy to bring additional programming to Legion Field and the City of Birmingham,” said Parker.

Parker also sharing that the city does have plans to create more vaccine incentives.