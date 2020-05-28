Summer job market will likely have limited options during COVID-19 pandemic, counselor says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The summer job market is going to look different this year, according to career experts.

Angie Kelly, a Birmingham career counselor, said whether you’re a student or adult seeking a job, be prepared to see limited options this season.

For students, summer is a popular time to get a job but the popular jobs like waiting tables, amusement parks, and movie theaters may not be an option this summer or have few job position. Kelly said students should get creative and find jobs that are outside or would allow you to work remotely.

“Farm work and out working the land: those type oft hings you can be more solitary,” Kelly said. “Those are more safe type positions. Any company that has work from home opportunity, any remote work that can be a great opportunity. Life guard is always a top profession and that’s still good.”

Kelly said the competition to get a job is fierce right now. Jobs that are still busy are grocery stores, Amazon fulfillment centers, and hardware stores.

“For adults, keep what job you have,” Kelly said. “I would say right now, everything should just hold steady. Even if, you obviously you can still look and prepare, but I don’t think there is a lot of growth in the market right now and not a lot of new opportunities. Summer is usually the time people take new jobs and move when it helps kids are out of school but this summer we’re going to see reduced ability in that.”

The Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services said they’re working on a plan to unveil a virtual learning opportunity for students this summer via their Kids and Jobs program. They said they are also planning to offer more services online including mentoring, tutoring, and employment training programs.

Kelly advises to network and be prepared to do job interview on phone or video.

“Be ready to ask the employer questions about safety and what precautions they’re taking and maybe they’re going to look a little differently,” she said. “Maybe they were going to do summer camp, but now maybe do more home babysitting or nannying care if parents don’t want to put kids in a summer camp with other children with safety concerns or there is the possibility of some work from home jobs.”

Kelly advises to be flexible on job opportunities. She also recommends students look for internships that would further their skills.

