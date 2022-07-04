



TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: An upper-air ridge builds strength across the deep south through mid-week. That will keep the heat on for us through this week. High dewpoints (in the mid to upper 70s) will lead to a heat index each afternoon climbing into the triple digits, with the actual air temperature in the low to mid 90s. That high heat and humidity will also lead to at least widely scattered showers and storms each afternoon and evening, although with the upper-level ridge nearly directly overhead, widespread storms aren’t likely mid-week. Still, with plenty of moisture in place and near stationary storms likely at times, some flooding issues can’t be ruled out.

WORLD GAMES OPENING CEREMONY: As The World Games kicks things off Thursday evening at Protective Stadium, expect things to be warm and very humid, with temperatures in the 80s through the ceremonies and a heat index in the 90s through much of it. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out Thursday evening.





FRIDAY/SATURDAY/SUNDAY: Friday may end up being the hottest day of the week, with the heat index climbing well into the 100s for those who don’t see rain. As we head into the weekend, the upper air high slides west some leading to an opening for more showers and storms. Saturday looks particularly stormy, with more widespread storms likely in the afternoon and evening over the weekend.

Storm Team 7-Day