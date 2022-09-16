HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Clear and warm at kickoff for games across Central Alabama this evening. The sun will still be beating down on the stands at kickoff, with temperatures in the low 80s. We’ll see temperatures fall around 10 degrees through the games, falling into a more comfortable low 70s by the end of the 4th quarter.

TONIGHT: Temperatures continue to drop into the 70s after sunset, and into the 60s by midnight. We’ll be in the low 60s before sunrise Saturday morning.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: There’s always at least one really hot gameday Saturday each season it seems, and this weekend is shaping up to be that hot, September gameday across the South. Both Alabama, Auburn, and UAB kick off in mid-afternoon. Actual high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Auburn. That high temperature is measured in the shade, and away from the concrete and parking lots around stadiums. Temperatures at your seat or tailgate could be 10-15° higher than the actual forecast temperature. Be prepared to move to the concourses from time to time to get some shade, and also be sure to stay hydrated, drinking plenty of water through the afternoon. Avoid over-indulging before or during the game. Miles will have some relief from the heat since the kickoff is in the early evening, but any tailgaters need to be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the direct sun. Jacksonville State and Samford have away games in the early evening, but the same rules apply. Warm and dry weather is the norm across the South this weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The dry and warm weather continues through this weekend. Temperatures continue their upward climb too, as some spots could flirt with 90° Saturday and Sunday, although I think most spots stay shy of 90°until next week. The good news is the humidity is still relatively low, so the heat index isn’t a factor.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures climb even higher, climbing into the mid 90s by mid-week. Highs will be around 10° above average for this time of year. While we see the humidity tick up just a bit, it won’t be enough to bring in a chance of rain yet, or thankfully, make the heat index a factor either. The temperature you get on the 7 day is how hot it will feel, which is plenty hot enough.

TROPICS: We’re still tracking Tropical Storm Fiona in the Atlantic. Fiona is encountering dry air and wind shear that is limiting its development. That, coupled with land interaction with the Lesser Antilles, Hispaniola, and the Bahamas, should lead to slow, gradual development over the next 5 days. We expect a northward turn by Fiona away from the Gulf of Mexico, but we’ll monitor this storm closely next week for any U.S. Mainland impacts.

Storm Team 7 Day