Summer could be busy for travelers, expert says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Summer is almost here and one travel expert says it will be busy for people wanting to get away.

Clay Ingram, public relations and marketing director with AAA Alabama, said the organization’s travel agents have been extremely been busy booking vacations lately. He said there’s a pent-up demand for travel this year as COVID-19 restrictions ease and more people get vaccinated. That’s making people more comfortable with travel, and they’re starting to book hotels. Right now, it’s not easy to get a hotel in popular vacation destinations like Alabama’s beaches.

“Just be prepared that availability is not as strong as it usually is because there’s just less available and the demand is up significantly,” Ingram said. “So, you need to plan ahead. That’s the secret.”

Though many businesses are rolling back COVID-19 safety restrictions, many hotels are not fully open yet, according to Ingram. That, combined with increasing interest in travel, is making it more difficult to find hotel rooms. Some along Alabama’s beaches are facing another challenge.

“There’s still some along the Gulf Coast that are kind of recovering from the last hurricane that we had, which can be, and usually is, a very slow process,” Ingram said.

Cruise lines are in the process of reopening, and Ingram expects them to have new safety features as a result of the pandemic.

“We’re booking some stuff already, not just for this year but next year, as well,” he said. “And this COVID situation is really going to change the cruising industry quite a bit.”

