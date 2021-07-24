Summer concerts are back in full swing at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been a while but big concerts are finally back at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre. Saturday night, 3 Doors Down’s show drew in thousands of people.

Around 6,000 music fans made their way out to the amphitheater for their first concert in over 15 months.

“It’s a feeling unexplainable, it’s just excitement,” said Sarah Horton, a concert attendee.

“You feel the music, you’re with a bunch of people and start to sing and all that, so yeah it really brings people together,” said Jennifer Cook, another concert attendee.

During the height of the pandemic, concerts across the U.S. were postponed or canceled. But as COVID restrictions ease, concerts are back in full swing.

“Like I’m so ready to be at a concert with people and it being loud. I’m excited about the energy honestly,” said Ashleigh Tolbert, a concert attendee.

Tolbert is part of the 36% of people in Jefferson County that are fully vaccinated.

“I got vaccinated as soon as I could. I work in food service and as soon as they opened it for that, I got my vaccine,” said Tolbert.

As COVID numbers begin to rise and concerns over the Delta variant grow, Tolbert says she’s taking extra precautions.

“I plan on really trying to get back into wearing a mask so that especially with the new variant, it’s keeping people safe and just being proactive about it before it does escalate more than it already has,” said Tolbert.

Live Nation implemented some safety protocols for concert-goers like extra sanitization throughout the venue, staff will have PPE, as well as signs around the park encouraging social distancing.

Concert goers say Saturday night’s event is just the kick-off to their summer lineup.

“Talking about Slip Knot, we’ve talked about several others, so we’ve got a lot on our list,” said Horton.

Next week, Phish is on the schedule and then the following week, Alabama at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.