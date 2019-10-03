Study: Vaping-related disease may be from chemical exposure

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they are investigating more cases of a breathing illness associated with vaping. The root cause remains unclear, but officials said Friday that many reports involve marijuana vaping. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — There may be possible lead in vaping-related health issues that are quickly taking place across the country.

Research released Wednesday claims chemicals in vape liquid may cause lung damage. The letter was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. According to the Mayo Clinic, the lung damage looked like chemical burns.

Those involved in the data investigated lung tissue in 17 people who had vaped. Most of those sampled used cannabis oils or marijuana.

However, a pathologist involved in the study said more investigation into the matter is still needed.

Vaping deaths have been reported in several states, including Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey and Virginia.