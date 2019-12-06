Study: Birmingham is 7th least safe city in U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A recent study found that Birmingham is in the top 10 least safe cities in the United States.

The personal finance website WalletHub released its annual list looking at 41 metrics across 182 cities in the country. Some of the metrics looked at including hate crimes per capita, percentage of uninsured population and unemployment rate.

Birmingham was named as the seventh least safe city. The city ranked 175th in assaults per capita, 140th in traffic fatalities and 136th in natural disaster risk level.

Little Rock, Baton Rouge, Detroit, San Bernardino, Fort Lauderdale and St. Louis rounded out the bottom of the list.

To see the full study, click here.

