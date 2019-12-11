Study: Birmingham drivers 3rd ‘Scroogiest’ in the nation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new study from GasBuddy says drivers in Birmingham are the third most aggressive in the nation during the holidays.

Birmingham is third only to Atlanta and Nashville.

The study reveals motorists on The Magic City’s roadways drive 17% more aggressively during the season than the average driver in the U.S., reducing fuel mileage by as much as 40% and wasting money on gas.

GasBuddy says they examined millions of drivers during the Thanksgiving holiday week and took note of aggressive events while driving. These included rapid acceleration, hard braking and speeding.

The main reason for Birmingham’s high ranking on the list is hard braking, followed by speeding and acceleration.

TOP 10 CITIES WITH THE ‘SCROOGIEST’ HOLIDAY DRIVERS



1. Atlanta

2. Nashville

3. Birmingham, Ala.

4. Sacramento, Calif.

5. San Francisco

6. Los Angeles

7. San Diego

8. Orlando. Fla.

9. Raleigh, N.C.

10. Hartford, Conn.

To learn more about the methodology behind this study, click here.

For a complete list of city rankings, click here.

