MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday is the Day of National Concern and one school district in central Alabama will be taking a pledge against gun violence.

While the pledge is only a signature on a piece of paper, Voices of Black Mothers United hopes that it will bring awareness to the tragedy and make kids think twice before pulling a gun.

“So many senseless acts of violence that they will, when something comes up, they will stop and think about it, and think of other ways to settle disputes,” said Jessica Brown, state lead for Voices of Black Mothers United. “Guns are just not the answer.”

Brown said Midfield City Schools will be making the pledge on the Day of National Concern and a banner will stay hung up throughout the month with student signatures on it as a reminder of the promise made.

Community activist Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner said while this pledge is a good start, at the end of the day it won’t stop the violence from happening.

“You cannot sign a paper saying I will not shoot or I won’t kill and there’s no punishment if I do. So only God can change the heart and mind of men and we’ve got to get to the heart of our children. We change their heart, we change their mind and we save lives,” said Turner. “We’ve got to have these exercises for our young people to handle their conflicts, because they’re going to happen. There’s always going to be somebody that’s going to say ‘you’re ugly,’ it’s always going to be somebody to say ‘you’re dumb,’ it’s always somebody going to say ‘you’re stupid.’ So we’ve got to teach our children how to control their anger better.”

Voices of Black Mothers United said it is still open to other schools wanting to join the fight and sign the pledge against gun violence.