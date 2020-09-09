Students, teachers grieve the death of freshman student killed in crash

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Students and teachers at Brookwood High school are grieving the death of 15-year-old freshman student Nathan Jarrell who was killed in a recent car accident.

Teacher Charlie Plasters says he is sad, but says his student was a good person.

“But he had a smile, his smile was just nice and I meet so many kids like that who have a smile about them and you remember,” Plasters said. “He was a country boy, I was nothing to see him in a pair of blue jeans and pair of boots; and I think he liked to go fishing and have fun outdoors”.

Nathan Jarrell was killed after a car accident happened Sunday, August 30, in Duncanville on Highway 82. The 15-year-old passenger was ejected from the car and later died at DCH hospital. Four others in the car were injured after it was struck by another vehicle. Thomas Terrell is the victim’s best friend since elementary school and still is in shock and can’t believe his buddy is dead. Terrell is a 9th grade student at Brookwood High school.

“At first I didn’t believe it, I thought it was just a rumor going around,” Terrell said. “It was pretty hard for me and I got frustrated and mad easily when I found out I cried a lot and it was really upsetting for me it’s very sad.”

Students and teachers set up a memorial board in the hallway inside the school where many have posted notes to express how much Nathan meant to them and how he will be missed. Terrell is remembering the good times and says his friend always made him smile.

“He always tried to make people laugh, he was like the class clown kind of kid. He was always there for people trying to make them laugh,” Terrell said.

Funeral services for Nathan Jarrell were held last Friday. Grief Counselors will be available all this week at Brookwood high school to help students who are grieving.

