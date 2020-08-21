Students return to Tuscaloosa County Schools

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday morning hundreds of school students went back to class at Tuscaloosa County schools.

Andrea Hamner says her students are excited to be back in school at Huntington Place Elementary, she is the principal. 400 students are on campus while another 100 are learning remotely at home.

“For us today was awesome because we knew we were going to be able to connect with students who are on campus and off-campus. We’ve worked really hard that if we have students who are remote learners that we continue to support those students academically, socially and emotionally,” Hamner said.

Kerry Hyche says her 8-year-old daughter was excited to return to the classroom. Her daughter is in the third grade, Hyche prefers in-class learning to remote learning because she feels its best for her daughter.

“As she was about to get on the bus she told me I can’t wait to find out what we are going to learn today. And she was just telling me about a book she read a while ago but she’s having a great first day already,” Hyche said.

Students are using social distancing and wearing face masks. Teachers have thermometers is students need a temperature check. No one is allowed inside the school building except for students and staff. Hamner says student and teacher safety is vital.

“All of our teachers are at the front of the classroom and they are more than six feet away from the students. We’ve done our best to be six feet apart, and we swapped out lots of the tables we and put in student desks,” she said.

All the safety precautions are good news for Hyche.

“They are great schools and I know they are going to take all precautions to keep the kids safe and everything and truly I don’t think my kids wanted to stay at home anymore and they were ready to get out,” Hyche said.

According to county school administrators, 60% of students in the school system countywide are back in the classroom while forty percent are off-campus using remote learning.

