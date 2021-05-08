Students pay tribute to American heroes

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Local students are bringing life to many of those who played an important role in American history.

Neil Armstrong, President John F. Kennedy, and Lena Horne are only a few of those who were represented in “Wax museum: American heroes”.

It’s an exhibit that was presented by students at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School in Homewood Friday. The event is part of a social studies project. The sixth graders researched, wrote, and will now individually portray the heroes in a museum-style presentation.

Sixth grader John Hails who portrayed neil armstrong tells cbs 42, “this was definitely a learning thing. I had no idea at all what he really did. I didn’t know that he fought in the korean war. I only thought that he was born, went to the moon and then died.”

Student London Thedford, portraying Lena Horne said, “you know she was performing in movies and stuff that’s where you get the movie things from. She was a singer. We have the music note. You also have the poster with some of her performances in them.”

They will use the information they learned along with visual aids to teach others about their figure and the importance of the role they played in United States history.

LATEST POSTS