BIRIMNGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Students at Calera High School made a new promotional video for the Calera Police Department.

The video has received national attention and was made to be a recruiting tool for the police force.

The police department reached out to the digital marketing class in the possibility of the students making a video in order to get the younger generations perspective of the work force. Student Timothy Williams headed the team as producer and led a team of students for the project.

Sgt. Robbie Grant came up with the idea for the project leading the explorers’ group which is students looking into law enforcement.

Police Chief David Hyche said he was “blown away” by the professionalism of the video.

“What better way to attract the attention of young people then getting young people to help you,” Hyche said.

The team who made the video has received recognition both local from the city council and nationally receiving coverage from Fox News.

“It garnered a sense of respect on both ends, for the young and the department,” Williams said.

You can watch the video here.