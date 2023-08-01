BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A warm welcome was given to the students in attendance at Monday night’s NABJ JSHOP reception.

“This is the perfect opportunity for these kids to get hands on experience in doing news every day,” said Rod Carter, a News Anchor at CBS 17 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The reception was put on by Nexstar Media Group and the Associated Press.

It was intended to kick start the week filled with networking and hands on career development for these young journalists.

“We already have that initial step of like ‘getting to know people’ and I’m just looking forward

to having more of those interactions as we go along,” said Asar John, a graduate student from New York.

John was one of many student journalist that attended Monday evening’s reception. Getting the chance to meet and greet some familiar names in the media industry.



“This organization is just so fantastic and to get students started early, it’s just one of the best ways for me to get involved,” said Evan Lambert, a Washington Correspondent at News Nation.

With Monday’s reception under their belt, the students are looking forward to making more connections and becoming a stronger journalist with each day of the conference.

“Super excited this year to have that opportunity to now participate in the student projects and be able to learn and network with a lot of different media professionals and people who look like us in the industry,” said Sydney Ross, a graduate student from North Carolina.

More student conferences and events will be held through the week.