HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – On Thursday, students and staff at Hoover High School (HHS) were evacuated after a potential gas leak was detected, according to HHS Public Relations Specialist Sherea Harris-Turner.

Those at HHS were evacuated at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday as Hoover Fire and police arrived on the scene to assess the situation. An ongoing investigation into a possible gas leak is currently underway.

Harris-Turner said that parents and students have been emailed further details and that teachers are posting e-learning assignments for the day.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with CBS 42 for updates.