WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 8th grader is being praised after alerting school officials that another student had a gun at Oakman Middle School on Monday.

14-year-old Alissa Harbin said she was shocked and scared when she saw a fellow student with a gun at Oakman Middle School.

“I really didn’t think anything of it until he threatens me and said he was going to shoot me right between my eyes,” said Alissa.

Alissa then notified a school officials and the school jumped into action. The gun was seized and two students were turned over to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office for booking.

Alissa’s mom, Erin, said she was stunned to learn of an event like this in her hometown, much less one involving her daughter.

“A parent’s worse nightmare happened yesterday and I’m thankful that it wasn’t worse. However, it was absolutely astonishing to hear what happened,” Erin Harbin said.

Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham is thankful for the quick action of his team and the bravery of a courageous 8th grader.

“I had an opportunity to shake her hand and let her know I felt she was a hero, and how proud of her I was for her courage and her bravery,” said Dr. Willingham.

“I was very happy I did say something. Cause he could have done anything and shot up our school, shot me, or someone else. He threatened me and two other kids so he could have easily done that. So, I’m just very glad he didn’t,” Alissa said.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office did not confirm whether the two students remain behind bars.

Superintendent Willingham said the two students will face disciplinary punishment once the legal aspects are taken care of.