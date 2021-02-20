Student pilot, instructor identified as victims in fatal plane crash in Montgomery field

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Air Force has given an update on the military aircraft crash that killed two pilots onboard Friday evening in Montgomery.

According to officials, a student pilot and an instructor were flying out of the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi as part of a two-day training trip. The plane crashed around 5:30 p.m. in Dannelly Field in Montgomery.

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time out of respect for the families. Officials did say the student was a 23-year-old from Japan and the instructor was 25 years old.

The training mission began at a “pretty routine” time of the day, officials said. At this time, all flying operations at the base have been suspended.

A military investigation is underway. The Air Force says it could take anywhere from 30 to 60 days for the investigation to be complete. The cause of the accident is unclear at this time.

Air Force officials are asking for thoughts and prayers for the families and friends of the victims at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.