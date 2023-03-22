ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Police Department is investigating after a student was grazed unintentionally by accidental gunfire at Anniston High School on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the APD, school resource officer was alerted to a bomb threat at the school around 12:45 p.m. After police responded and cleared the school of an explosive threat, a firearm was discharged as students re-entered the school. An officer heard a gunshot go off outside, but everyone allegedly believed it was a firecracker at first.

Authorities believe the student was adjusting their gun in a book bag when the gun went off and struck tile on the ground. Something hit another student and left them with a superficial wound, and officers believe the cut could have come from the tile or the firearm.

The APD stated the injury is not life-threatening and there are no active threats to the community.