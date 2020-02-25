Student examined, others moved to different bus after morning bus crash near 1st Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools announced in a statement that on Tuesday a school bus and a vehicle were involved in an accident near First Avenue South and the I-20 exit ramp.

One student was examined by paramedics on the scene and released to a family member.

Other students on the bus were transported to school in an alternate school bus.

We are working to gather more information at this time.

