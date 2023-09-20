TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A student brought an unloaded gun to class at Hillcrest High School Wednesday morning, the school confirmed.

According to a statement released by HHS Principal Jeff Hinton, the school learned of the incident after it had been reported by someone who had seen the student with a gun. From there, a school resource officer and administrators were able to locate both the student and the gun.

“The firearm was not loaded, but the student did have a clip loaded with bullets in their possession,” Hinton wrote. “No one was injured in this situation.”

As a result of the discovery, school officials decided to extend the class period, holding students in their respective classrooms until an investigation could be completed.

“We are thankful to the individual who spoke up immediately when they saw a potential danger to our school,” Hinton wrote. “This is one of the most important and effective ways you can help keep our school safe.”

No other details–including who the student was and if they received any kind of punishment–were not released.