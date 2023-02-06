BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday.

Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident:

“An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school today, carried by a student. There was no threat to students or staff members. The school sent a callout message to parents to inform them of the incident. The student is being disciplined according to the Birmingham City Schools Code of Conduct.”

Parents were reportedly notified via a callout message at around 1:45 p.m. It is currently unknown when the incident occurred.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.