BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A student at Huffman High School was arrested after a gun was found on campus Wednesday, Birmingham City Schools reports.

Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department told CBS 42 that a school resource officer encountered a student that had a gun on campus. The student was arrested because guns are prohibited on school property. He was not threatening harm to himself or others.

The SROs quickly secured the weapon without incident. Since this case involves a juvenile, additional information is unavailable at this time.

BCS Communications Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart says parents have been notified about the incident.

The student, who remains unidentified, will be dealt with according to the school system’s code of conduct, Stewart said.