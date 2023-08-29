BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, August 30, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will congratulate some of Birmingham’s “sheroes” at Boutwell Auditorium.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will end at 7:30 p.m. The program will feature remarks from Woodfin and emcee Lady Woo, will begin at 6 p.m.

In 2019, Woodfin launched the “StrongHer” campaign as a way to highlight women working to make a difference in Birmingham. The public nominated candidates, and a team selected honorees to be featured on the city’s social media platforms during Women’s History Month in March each year. In five years, more than 150 women have been featured. On August 30, those women will come together, for the first time, to receive an in-person thank you from the community.