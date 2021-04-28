Stray bullet hits window of J.S. Abrams Elementary School after nearby shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a bullet hit the window of J.S. Abrams Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, the bullet hit the window but did not enter the building as it did not get through a second part of the pane.

The shooting took place two blocks from the school around 2 p.m., according to Bessemer PD. No one was injured at the time of the shooting.

Jennifer Gonsoulin with Midfield and Fairfield City Schools said students will now be remote learning for the remainder of the week due to the shooting. Parents of the students were later notified of the incident.

No other information has been released at this time.