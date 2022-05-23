We start this Monday with showers and storms. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

Invest 90L has moved inland over the FL Panhandle and it now moving north along I-65. There is also a cold front that will move into Central Alabama later this afternoon. These systems will bring us showers and storms through midday. A few could be strong with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. Watch out for some street flooding. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.







Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy with more scattered showers and storms, but they will not be as widespread. Lows will be in the 60s.

The cold front will move north as a warm front on Tuesday, Election Day. At the same time, we will have southwest winds aloft. This will bring in an upper-level disturbance over the state. Together, these systems set off scattered showers and storms with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.







Wednesday will be warm and humid as another upper-level disturbance moves over us from the southwest flow aloft. This will set off even more showers and storms. A few could be strong to severe with gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rain. SPC has placed the western part of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. We will need to keep an eye on these storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.





A second cold front will track across Alabama on Thursday. Yes, this will also set off more rain and thunderstorms. These storms could be strong to possibly severe too with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. High temperatures will be around 80.

We will need to watch out for some flash flooding around Central Alabama. Rain totals between Monday and Thursday will be around 3-4″+. It has been very dry lately, so the first rounds of rain will be absorbed, but this could be too much for the ground to handle.

The rain will come to an end on Friday with the passage of the cold front. We will become sunny, breezy, and less humid. It will still be warm with highs in the 70s. Friday night will be clear, cool and comfortable with lows in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. This will keep us sunny and dry. We will become much warmer with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.