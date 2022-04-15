THIS WEEKEND: Storms begin to enter North Alabama late tonight and move south across the state through Saturday morning. Behind the main line of storms, additional showers are possible through the rest of Saturday. Easter Sunday brings another round of storms in the morning through early afternoon. None of these rounds of storms appear likely to produce severe weather, but some gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain will cause issues for some outdoor events.







There’s a lot going on this weekend! Be prepared to go to “Plan-B” if storms are around. Remember if you hear thunder roar, go indoors!







Easter Sunday will also be a day to be flexible with your outdoor plans. Storms will be around for much of the day, so whether it’s an Easter egg hunt, or a sunrise church service, be prepared to call an audible and bring things inside.

We get one more round of storms Monday morning, then we get a break from the rain as we head into the middle of next week.