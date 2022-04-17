TONIGHT: More scattered storms are likely overnight tonight. We don’t anticipate any severe weather, but some loud thunder and heavy rain are possible in the stronger storms this evening. These storms will fizzle out and move east by sunrise tomorrow morning.





MONDAY: A lingering shower east of I-65 can’t be ruled out through around sunrise, but we’ll generally be dry Monday. It will be cloudy to start the day, but the clouds thin out and we get sunshine back into the forecast by mid to late afternoon. It will be cool and breezy, with temperatures around or below 70° area-wide, and a northwest breeze around 10-15 mph.

THE WEEK AHEAD: We finally get a dry, and relatively pleasant stretch of weather! Temperatures remain well below average Monday and Tuesday, but we start the warm-up Wednesday. Highs reach the 70s by Wednesday afternoon, and we’re back into the 80s for the second half of the week. Rain chances look very slim over the next 7 days, with our next rain chances appearing to be next Sunday or Monday.