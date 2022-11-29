SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT) — As storms continue to move into Alabama, reports of property damage have been observed by local authorities.

CBS 42’s Laura Laughead took photos of storm damage that struck the Sumiton Mini Storage facility on Main Street. Heavy winds tore the roof off the building and ripped insulation out of the walls. No injuries have been reported by authorities.

Photo courtesy of Laura Laughead

Photo courtesy of Laura Laughead

Photo courtesy of Laura Laughead.

In addition to the building’s damage, multiple power lines are down in the area and power outages are affecting local neighborhoods.

Stay with the CBS 42 Storm Team as more reports develop.