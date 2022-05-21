TONIGHT: Mostly dry. Temperatures dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Numerous showers and storms possible from mid morning through the overnight hours. Some storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and some small hail.





Highs only reach the low 80s due to cloud cover and rain.





THE WEEK AHEAD: Expect several waves of showers and storms Monday through Thursday. Throughout the week, we could see a few storms that produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and some hail. Widespread severe weather is unlikely. High temperatures won’t come close to 90° due to the rain and cloud cover.