TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — With the threat for severe weather in West Alabama Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa County EMA is reminding residents to play it smart and know where their closest tornado storm shelter is.

EMA Director Nick Lolley says there are 31 shelters located throughout the county and will be available if they are needed during potential severe weather.

“Heed to the warning now on a sunny warm day, the sun just came out, so don’t wait until you’re 20 minutes into the Polygone to figure out where you are going to go. Figure out today where your closest shelter is,” he said.

All 31 shelters are listed on the Tuscaloosa County EMA’s website, making it easy to find the closest one nearby. That’s something UA Graduate student Anna Bowers says makes her feel more at ease.

“I think that it’s a good thing for people not from here and not local, its important to know where our storm shelters are because in a time like this especially people who are not familiar with tornadoes the ones that come from up north and I feel like we should know,” Bowers said.

CBS 42 has a link to help you find your nearest storm shelter all across West and Central Alabama.