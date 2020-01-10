Storm shelters open in greater Birmingham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With severe weather heading for Alabama Saturday, there may be some who may need the cover of storm shelters for safety.

Here is a list of some storm shelters in our area:

JEFFERSON COUNTY

-Adamsville (419 Spring Street)

-Adger (7276 Johns Road)

-Bagley Fire Department (7175 Bankhead HIghway)

-Birmingham- Jimmie Hudson Park (305 Pratt Highway)

-Birmingham- Pratt City Park (1331 3rd Street)

-Birmingham- Smithfield Estates (1707-B Huntington Drive)

-Birmingham- South Hampton School (565 Sheridan Road)

-Brookside (2711 Municipal Lane)

-Concord (6117 Willow Circle)

-Edgewater Oaks Subdivision (Lannie Bonner Circle)

-Fultondale (3220 Hubbert Drive)

-Fultondale (Maple Crest Drive and Walker Chapel Road)

-Graysville (4041 Cherry Avenue)

-McAdory I (4400 Harper Road, Bessemer)

-McAdory II (5977 Eastern Valley Road, McCalla)

-North Smithfield I (4533 Hutson Avenue North)

-Oak Grove (8826 Lock 17 Road)

-Pleasant Grove (464 7th Avenue)

-Tannehill State Park (12632 Confederate Parkway)

-Trussville (421 Cherokee Drive)

-Vestavia Hills- Liberty Park Athletic (4700 Sicard Hollow Road)

-Warrior Shelter I (309 Trafford Road)

SHELBY COUNTY

-Calera (790 8th Avenue)

-Columbiana (107 Mildred Street)

-Harpersville (5384 Hwy. 62)

-Vandiver (12177 Hwy. 43)

-Vincent ( 5384 Hwy 62, Harpersville)

-Westover (3312 Westover Road)

-Montevallo (4175 Hwy. 22)

Marion County

–SHILOH (2495 ST HWY 187, Hamilton)

-HAMILTON FIRE DEPT (555 AL NATIONAL GUARD RD, Hamilton)

-CO. HWY. 12 AND GOBER RD (120 Gober Rd, Hackleburg)

-ROCK CITY CHURCH OF CHRIST (5175 County Road 38, Winfield)

-DISTRICT 5 SHOP – GUIN (441 11th Avenue, Guin)

-SHOTTSVILLE FIRE DEPT (396 CO HWY 56, Hamilton)

-BYRD FIRE DEPT (239 CO HWY 13, Hamilton)

-NEAR BEAR CREEK CITY HALL (264 SMITH STREET, Bear Creek)

-BISHOP COMMUNITY CENTER (260 High Ave., Bear Creek)

-WINFIELD FIRE STATION #2 (739 FAWN GROVE RD, Winfield)

-BRILLIANT CITY HALL, REAR (1279 Main Street, Brilliant)

-PEA RIDGE FIRE DEPT (5704 CO HWY 45, Hamilton)

-MARION COUNTY ANNEX I (372 7TH AVE SW, Hamilton)

-MARION COUNTY ANNEX II (372 7TH AVE SW, Hamilton)

-Hackleburg Housing Authority (443 Ray Rd, Hackleburg)

-Hackleburg Housing Authority (445 Ray Rd, Hackleburg)

-Bear Creek Housing Authority (8573 ST HWY 13, Bear Creek)

-KRAFT COMMUNITY CENTER (7115 CO HWY 19, Haleyville)

-SUNNY HOME FIRE DEPT (13536 ST HWY 233, Brilliant)

-Winfield City (1316 Meadowlark Rd, Winfield)

-SULLINS SCHOOL HOUSE (4509 CO HWY 49, Hamilton)

-CO HWY 25/20 INTERSECTION (6925 CO HWY 25, Hamilton)

-TOWN OF TWIN (6125 ST HWY 253, Guin)

-Winfield Community Safe Room (126 CITY HALL STREET, Winfield)

-COLLINS LIFE CENTER (581 14th St, Guin)

-Wiginton Community – Hackleburg

Address: 4959 County Road 32, Hackleburg, Alabama GPS: 34.283642,-87.875892 Capacity: 96-Handicap Accessib

-Hackleburg (442 Back Street, Hackleburg

Capacity 96-Handicap Accessible

-Hamilton I (690 Bexar Ave East, Hamilton)

-Hamilton II (700 Chestnut Circle, Hamilton)

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY

-Tuscaloosa Magnet School (315 McFarland Blvd E.)

–University Place School (2000 First Avenue)

–Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy (2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.)

-Alberta School of Performing Arts – 2700 University Blvd. E.

-Big Sandy Elementary School )12058 Upper Hull Road)

-Holt Elementary School – 1001 Crescent Ridge Rd NE, 35404

-Salvation Army – 2902 Greensboro Avenue, 35403

Yellow Creek Volunteer Fire Department. – 16040 Yellowcreek Road, 35406

-Behind Brookwood Town Hall – 15689 Highway 216, Brookwood, AL

-Brookwood High School – 12250 George Richmond Parkway, Brookwood, AL 35444

-Buhl Elementary School – 11968 Buhl School Road, 35446

–Coaling Fire Department – 15150 Highway 11 N.

-Coaling Recreation Complex – 11281 Stephens Loop

-Stone Gate Mobile Home Park – 15100 Stone Gate Drive, Coaling)

–Next to the Town Hall. – 11549 Eisenhower Drive, Coker)

-Echola Volunteer Fire Department – 17658 Co Rd 21, Gordo, AL

-Carroll’s Creek VFD Station No. 1 – 11580 Frank Lary Road, Northport

-Sprayberry Center at Lloyd Wood Education Center – 2300 26th Avenue, Northport

-Samantha Volunteer Fire Department. – 13003 Northside Road, Berry, AL 35546

–Wallace Tingle Park – 17058 Tingle Tangle Road, Vance

-High Quality Fuel Gas Station – 18344 Highway 11 N., Vance

CALHOUN COUNTY

WALKER COUNTY

Jasper City Hall basement

400 19th St West, Jasper AL

Thach Fire

-1220 Thach Loop, Jasper AL 35503

Town of Nauvoo

-707 4th Ave, Nauvoo, AL 35578

Argo Fire Shelter

-6558 Highway 78, Cordova AL 35550

Town of Kansas

-187 North School St., Kansas AL 35570

Quinton

Copeland Ferry Fire 19134 Hwy 269, Quinton, Alabama

City of Cordova Shelter #1

-59 East Columbus St. Cordova, AL 35550

Town of Parrish

1315 Main St, Parrish AL 35580

Town of Sipsey

283 Park Rd, Sipsey AL 35584

City of Cordova Shelter #2

300 School Road, Cordova AL 35550

Saragoosa Fire #2

356 Redmill-Saragoosa Rd, Jasper AL 35504

Town of Eldridge

208 Smoothers Ave, Eldridge AL 35554

City of Carbon Hill

240 9th Ave NW, Carbon Hill, AL 35549

Boldo/Union Chapel

6640 Old Birmingham Hwy, Jasper, Alabama

CHILTON COUNTY

-West Chilton Fire Station #1 (180 Howard St, Thorsby)

-Maplesville Shelter: located on Railroad Street adjacent to Maplesville Fire Station

-Union Grove Fire State #1 (10896 Co Rd 51, Jemison)

-Clanton City Hall (505 2nd Ave N, Clanton)

-East Chilton Fire Station #1 (5640 Co Rd 28, Clanton)

-Higgins Ferry Shelter: located at the Higgins Ferry Campground area on Lake Mitchell

-Enterprise Fire Station #1 (3255 County Rd 49, Clanton)

-Verbena Fire Station #1 (3885 HWY 31 S, Verbena)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Pell City Courthouse Basement

1815 Cogswell Ave

Pell City, AL 35125

Ashville Courthouse Basement

100 6th Ave

Ashville, AL 35953

City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #1

1814 South Hillcrest Road

Margaret, AL 35112

City of Margaret FEMA Storm Shelter #2

155 Foxtrot Way

Odenville, AL 35120

City of Odenville FEMA Storm Shelter

200 Alabama Street

Odenville, AL 35120

Pell City FEMA Storm Shelter

120 Williamson Drive

Pell City, AL 35125

Town of Ragland

Ragland First United Methodist Church (Basement)

61 Church Street

Ragland, AL 35120 (located at RR tracks close to the police dept)

City of Riverside FEMA Storm Shelter

379 Depot Street

Riverside, AL 35135

Shoal Creek FEMA Storm Shelter #1

13370 Shoal Creek Road

Ashville, AL 35953

Shoal Creek FEMA Storm Shelter #2

4170 Shoal Creek Road

Ashville, AL 35953

City of Springville FEMA Storm Shelter

585 Village Springs Road

Springville, AL

United Methodist Church of Moody

820 Church Street

Moody, AL 35004

Talladega County

Winterboro VFD

1405 Bullocks Ferry Road

Talladega, AL. 35160

(256) 362-0200

CRENSHAW COUNTY

-Pleasant Home: 8401 Ivy Creek Road

-Weedville: 991 Pine Level Road

-Chapel HIll: 2143 Chapel Hill Road

-Panola: 392 Panola Road

-Danielville: 5025 Bowden Road

-Petrey: 82 School House Circle

–County Line VFD: 55 Lake Tate Road, Sylacauga

