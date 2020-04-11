Storm shelters closed in Alexander City, Rainbow City for severe weather weekend

(WIAT) — Alexander City Police Department and Rainbow City Police Department announced Friday morning that their storm shelters will not be open to the public during the severe weather weekend.

Police say this is due to the contagious nature of the virus and the current COVID-19 health guidelines that are in effect across the State.

Alexander City Police encourages residents to make arrangements in advance. In a release from Rainbow City Police, it states that any, “safe havens” or “refuges of last resort” such as community centers or church basements will not be open. Only select shelters, such as those built by FEMA, will be open and police ask that everyone wear masks and gloves. A list of open shelters can be found in the press release on the Rainbow City Police Department Facebook page.

