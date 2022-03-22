BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As storms are expected to move through Alabama Tuesday night, you can plan ahead and stay Weather Aware with the storm shelters open to the public across Jefferson County.

The following storm shelters are now open:

Adamsville

Adamsville Storm Shelter- 421 Spring Street, 205-674-5671

Adger

Adger Storm Shelter- 7276 Johns Road, 205-424-6310

Bagley

Bagley Storm Shelter- 7175 Bankhead Highway, 205-648-4608

Bessemer

Bessemer Community Storm Shelter- 657 9th Avenue Southwest, 205-425-2411

Birmingham

Jimmie Hudson Park- 305 Pratt Highway, 205-250-7552

North Smithfield Manor 1- 4355 Hutson Avenue North, 205-276-6514

North Smithfield Manor 2- 2201 North Smithfield Manor Lane

Pratt City Park- 1331 3rd Street, 205-250-7552

Smithfield Estates- 1706 Huntingdon Place, 205-250-7552

South Hampton School- 565 Sheridan Road, 205-250-7552

Edgewater Oaks Subdivision- 796 Lannie Bonner Circle

Brookside

Brookside Fire Department Storm Shelter- 2711 Municipal Drive, 205-674-8205

Concord

Concord Shelter- 6017 Willow Court, 205-491-1170

Fultondale

Storm Shelter Central- 3320 Hubbert Drive, 205-841-0075

Storm Shelter Main- 601 Main Street, 205-841-0075

Storm Shelter West- 2520 Walker Chapel Road, 205-841-0075

Gardendale

Gardendale Storm Shelter- 121 Pinnacle Drive, 205-631-6660

Graysville

Graysville Cherry Avenue Shelter- 4051 Cherry Avenue, 205-674-5643

Graysville Community Center Shelter- 171 2nd Street, 205-674-5643

Graysville East Community Shelter- 342 Rosenthal Road, 205-674-5643

Hueytown

Hueytown City Storm Shelter- 108 Forest Road, 205-491-3587

Lipscomb

Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster Community Center- 5441 11th Street, 205-428-6374

Martintown

Martintown Storm Shelter- 435 Bo Jackson Avenue, 205-424-0143

McAdory

Massey-McAdory Fire Storm Shelter- 4400 Harper Road, 205-425-1028

McDonald Chapel

McDonald Chapel Community Storm Shelter- 5729 Holland Avenue

Morris

Morris Community Storm Shelter- 8304 Stouts Road, 205-647-0597

Oak Grove

Oak Grove Shelter- 8826 Lock 17 Road, 205-491-1170

Palmerdale

Palmerdale Community Storm Shelter- 5340 Miles Springs Road, 205-681-7779

Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove Storm Shelter- 464 7th Avenue, 205-744-1735

Sylvan Springs

Sylvan Springs Storm Shelter- 100 Rock Creek Road, 205-591-3210

Tannehill State Park

Tannehill State Park Shelter- 12632 Confederate Parkway, 205-477-5711

Trussville

Cahaba Elementary School- 301 Parkway Drive

Hewitt-Trussville Middle School- 5275 Trussville Clay Road

Magnolia Elementary School- 5400 Hidden Way Lane

Paine Elementary School- 7600 Gadsden Highway

Warrior