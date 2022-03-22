BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As storms are expected to move through Alabama Tuesday night, you can plan ahead and stay Weather Aware with the storm shelters open to the public across Jefferson County.
The following storm shelters are now open:
Adamsville
- Adamsville Storm Shelter- 421 Spring Street, 205-674-5671
Adger
- Adger Storm Shelter- 7276 Johns Road, 205-424-6310
Bagley
- Bagley Storm Shelter- 7175 Bankhead Highway, 205-648-4608
Bessemer
- Bessemer Community Storm Shelter- 657 9th Avenue Southwest, 205-425-2411
Birmingham
- Jimmie Hudson Park- 305 Pratt Highway, 205-250-7552
- North Smithfield Manor 1- 4355 Hutson Avenue North, 205-276-6514
- North Smithfield Manor 2- 2201 North Smithfield Manor Lane
- Pratt City Park- 1331 3rd Street, 205-250-7552
- Smithfield Estates- 1706 Huntingdon Place, 205-250-7552
- South Hampton School- 565 Sheridan Road, 205-250-7552
- Edgewater Oaks Subdivision- 796 Lannie Bonner Circle
Brookside
- Brookside Fire Department Storm Shelter- 2711 Municipal Drive, 205-674-8205
Concord
- Concord Shelter- 6017 Willow Court, 205-491-1170
Fultondale
- Storm Shelter Central- 3320 Hubbert Drive, 205-841-0075
- Storm Shelter Main- 601 Main Street, 205-841-0075
- Storm Shelter West- 2520 Walker Chapel Road, 205-841-0075
Gardendale
- Gardendale Storm Shelter- 121 Pinnacle Drive, 205-631-6660
Graysville
- Graysville Cherry Avenue Shelter- 4051 Cherry Avenue, 205-674-5643
- Graysville Community Center Shelter- 171 2nd Street, 205-674-5643
- Graysville East Community Shelter- 342 Rosenthal Road, 205-674-5643
Hueytown
- Hueytown City Storm Shelter- 108 Forest Road, 205-491-3587
Lipscomb
- Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster Community Center- 5441 11th Street, 205-428-6374
Martintown
- Martintown Storm Shelter- 435 Bo Jackson Avenue, 205-424-0143
McAdory
- Massey-McAdory Fire Storm Shelter- 4400 Harper Road, 205-425-1028
McDonald Chapel
- McDonald Chapel Community Storm Shelter- 5729 Holland Avenue
Morris
- Morris Community Storm Shelter- 8304 Stouts Road, 205-647-0597
Oak Grove
- Oak Grove Shelter- 8826 Lock 17 Road, 205-491-1170
Palmerdale
- Palmerdale Community Storm Shelter- 5340 Miles Springs Road, 205-681-7779
Pleasant Grove
- Pleasant Grove Storm Shelter- 464 7th Avenue, 205-744-1735
Sylvan Springs
- Sylvan Springs Storm Shelter- 100 Rock Creek Road, 205-591-3210
Tannehill State Park
- Tannehill State Park Shelter- 12632 Confederate Parkway, 205-477-5711
Trussville
- Cahaba Elementary School- 301 Parkway Drive
- Hewitt-Trussville Middle School- 5275 Trussville Clay Road
- Magnolia Elementary School- 5400 Hidden Way Lane
- Paine Elementary School- 7600 Gadsden Highway
Warrior
- Warrior Storm Shelter #1- 140 Cane Creek Road, 205-647-1579
- Warrior Storm Shelter #2- 600 U.S. Highway, 31205-647-1579
- Warrior Storm Shelter #3- 309 Trafford Road, 205-647-1579