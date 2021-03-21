Storm damage wipes out lifetime of memories for Billingsley family

BILLINGSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — A minute’s worth of storm damage can wipe out a lifetime of memories and sentimental belongings.

Billingsley was one of the hardest hit areas following Wednesday’s tornados. One family with a long history in Billingsley tries to stay positive as they search through the debris for their memories.

“Devastating. Hurts. It really hurts,” said Tina Cox, survivor of Wednesday’s storm.

Their house was in their family for generations. The tornado ripped the roof off, picked this house up off its foundation, and dropped it 30 feet back. The woman that lives there, Tina Cox, barely made it to safety with only seconds to spare.

“Yeah. I’m just thankful to be alive, so thankful,” Cox said. The decision to go next door to her brother’s house was last minute and saved her life. “I really couldn’t think.”

Many impacted, like the Cox’s, have plans to rebuild. The Chilton County EMA Director said the pandemic could delay those efforts.

“Construction is just taking a lot longer, it’s more expensive right now,” said Derrick Wright, Chilton County EMA Director. “A lot of the contractors, if you reach out to them, a lot of them are booked up.”

Over the last few days, the Cox family have tried to salvage whatever they can.

“My pictures. my pictures. I can’t get those back. The older pictures that my mom had gave all of us,” said Cox.

As they sort through the rubble, it’s their reminder that their survival was no accident.

“I think my mom and dad would want me to be strong. That God kept me here for a reason,” Cox tells herself to get through this tough time

It was Tina Cox’s parents home that was damaged in Wednesday’s storm. She said she felt them watching over her Wednesday afternoon when the tornado ripped through. And to honor her parents, Tina plans to rebuild right here, as soon as she gets the clearance from her insurance company.