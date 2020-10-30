Storm clean up begins in Bibb County after Hurricane Zeta

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Power crews in Bibb County are scrambling to restore power to 6,900 people who are still without Thursday night.

Centreville resident Agnes Seales and her family are in the dark, waiting for power crews to reconnect their service.

“It is an inconvenience but I know Alabama Power and other crews are working hard to get our power back on. It is also an inconvenience because it’s hot and we’re hungry and thirsty and you can’t use the refrigerator but my 2-year-old always keeps it open,” Seales said. “But I am just thankful these guys are out here working in my yard.”

Seales tells CBS 42 a large tree almost fell on her house early Thursday morning. Instead, it landed onto her backyard shed and when it fell down the tree knocked down power lines. She and her husband and 2-year-old were not hurt.

“I am so thankful for God for protecting us because if it had fallen on our house and its right beside our bedroom and I don’t think we would not have made it for sure,” she said.

It’s just not homeowners that are affected by the storm. Many businesses like the Sawmeal restaurant and the Subway in Brent are closed because they don’t have power. Manager Kay Wilson says it’s hurting business.

“It’s going to be very bad because we came over today to meet the truck to deliver our food. And we have a cooler and freezer full of product and if we don’t get power soon it’s going to be wasted and that’s thousands of dollars of products,” Wilson said.

No one is sure when power will be back on again, but Seales was told it could take until Friday or Saturday until electricity is reconnected.

LATEST POSTS