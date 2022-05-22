TONIGHT: Widespread rain with embedded storms, especially before 1 AM. Lows in the upper 60s.





MONDAY: Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures struggle to make it to 80°, but a few spots that see some sunshine may get there in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Additional scattered storms are likely. Storm coverage will be scattered and uneven. A few storms could produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs climb back into the 80s, except where rain and storms prevent things from warming up in the afternoon.





WED/THU: A cold front approaches the state from the west Wednesday into Thursday. With ample moisture in place ahead of the front, storms will remain likely both days. Some storms during this timeframe could be strong, producing gusty winds and small hail. Highs climb into the mid 80s Wednesday before storms move in. We stay shy of 80° Thursday thanks to ongoing storms.

FRI/SAT/SUN: Drier air filters into the state behind the cold front, leading to a dry stretch to end the week. Friday looks fantastic, with lots of sunshine and highs around or a little below 80°, with the dry air making that feel refreshingly comfortable. Temperatures will quickly rebound from the 50s Saturday and Sunday mornings into the mid to upper 80s with dry and sunny weather sticking with us through the weekend.

GULF COAST/TROPICS: A broad and weak area of low pressure around 150 miles south of Pensacola, FL in the Gulf of Mexico has been designated Invest 90 L by the National Hurricane Center. This means the National Hurricane Center is monitoring it for development. Despite this designation, the NHC has noted it is very unlikely this develops into a tropical system before it moves over land, giving it just a 10% chance of development into a depression.







Regardless of any development, the impacts of this disturbance will be the same. Dangerous surf and rip currents are likely on Alabama beaches over the next few days, as well as heavy downpours and thunderstorms. Red and double red flags will be flying on Alabama beaches for the next few days. Our advice: stay out of the Gulf of Mexico.

