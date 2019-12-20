Stolen vehicle leads Trussville PD on chase to Birmingham, suspects still on loose

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Suspects led Trussville police on a chase into Birmingham in a stolen vehicle Thursday night.

According to the Trussville Police Department, the chase ended at 23rd Avenue North and 2nd Avenue North. The suspects ditched the vehicle there and fled on foot. TPD says they have lost track of the suspects.

Authorities noticed a firearm had been tossed from the vehicle. It was recovered after the suspects escaped.

The vehicle is currently being searched for evidence at this time. Police are still trying to find the suspects.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

