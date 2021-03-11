Suspect who stole car arrested in Pelham following police pursuit

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A police chase ended in Pelham Thursday morning after the suspect stole a car in Chilton County.

According to Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon, a man approached a woman on Yellow Leaf Road, held her at handgun and then took her car. He was previously in another stolen vehicle that was taken in Birmingham.

An alert subsequently went out to local authorities to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle. Shortly thereafter, the car was found in the Clanton area and a chase began. The suspect led law enforcement on a chase along Highway 31. Officers laid down spikes in Calera and one of the stolen vehicle’s tires was punctured. The suspect stopped the car at an Airgas in Pelham and was arrested at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.