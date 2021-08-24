Stillman College to host a two day vaccine clinic

FILE – In this March 2, 2021, file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)–Stillman College is hosting a two day vaccine clinic for those wanting to get the shot. The clinic will be at Birthright Auditorium from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. August 24 and 25.
They will be administering the Moderna vaccine, so you must be 18 or older. And you must bring a photo ID.

