TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)–Stillman College is hosting a two day vaccine clinic for those wanting to get the shot. The clinic will be at Birthright Auditorium from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. August 24 and 25.
They will be administering the Moderna vaccine, so you must be 18 or older. And you must bring a photo ID.
Stillman College to host a two day vaccine clinic
Labor Day Weekend
September 06 2021 12:00 am
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)–Stillman College is hosting a two day vaccine clinic for those wanting to get the shot. The clinic will be at Birthright Auditorium from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. August 24 and 25.