TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sounds of Christmas cheer can be heard on the campus of Stillman College this weekend in a free event that’s open to the public.

The Annual Christmas Candlelight Concert will kick off the Christmas season in Tuscaloosa, coinciding with the start of Advent. The event will be held at Birthright Alumni Hall at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The annual music celebration is a longtime community favorite, as the institution’s renowned choir, soloists and ensembles will sing familiar Christmas carols, including music from George Frideric Handel to spirituals.

Dr. Jocqueline K. Richardson is the choir’s director, and they will be accompanied by Mr. Christopher Dixon.